AMORY – The Amory School District held its annual budget hearing June 22, and there is no request for an increase in ad valorem taxes despite some numbers that appeared to indicate a loss at first glance.
District business manager Leslie Maranto said preliminary figures for projected revenues look to be approximately $4 million short of projected expenses, but the gap will be made up through loss recovery revenue. The school board approved the district’s application for a $350,000 shortfall note during its previous meeting. Shortfalls are usually paid back during a three-year period.
“It’s kind of a wash,” Maranto said.
The district’s ad valorem tax request to the city totals totaled $4,049,505, essentially unchanged from last year.
The total projected revenue for Fiscal Year ‘23-‘24 is $20,160,785, which is a decrease from last year’s figure of $21,615,822.
Total projected expenditures for the new fiscal year total $24,999,594, an increase from last year’s figure of $21,354,351.
The impact of the March 24 tornado created a new category for revenue labeled Tornado Fund in the spreadsheet for the new year. It began with $5 million from the first two insurance payments.
Superintendent Brian Jones responded to a question from school board president Jimmy Ann Ray whether insurance payments could be expected in a certain time frame.
“They are responding but they could work faster. Payments are received in increments,” he said.
Maranto maintained the overall balance is looking good for the district even though several factors remain in flux.
Federal funding sources totaled $4,798,558.88, which account for 23 percent of the budget. According to Maranto, while the first round of COVID-19 relief funds has expired, two more rounds will still be coming.
State funding totaled $10,327,434.16, which accounts for 52 percent of the total budget. This figure includes $8,596,106 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which did not raise its allotment for the new fiscal year.
The district also received $120,000 for supplements paid to national board-certified teachers, which number 18 this year, an increase from 14 last year.
Funding from local sources within the city totals $5,024,792.16, making up 25 percent of total revenues. That figure includes $3,928,055 in ad valorem funds, which accounts for roughly 72 percent of that total.
Projected expenditures for the school district total $24,999,594, with $13,954,952, or 56 percent, going to salaries and benefits. Support services total $12,639,404, and the figure for non-instructional services is $1,202,979, consisting of mostly food service.
“Support services are much higher due to the tornado. It’s going to be huge for the next year as we repair buildings,” Maranto said.
Another significant budget figure is $159,884 for renovations to bathrooms, which are being upfitted with touchless fixtures.
Maranto expects this year’s grant from the Quality Education Foundation to be $49,000, which is nearly the same as last year.
