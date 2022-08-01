AMORY – Beginning with School Year 2022-2023, the Amory School District will kick off its five-year strategic plan.
Goals of the plan include providing a safe and secure learning environment; increasing student achievement throughout the district; ensuring financially stability; and recruiting and retaining a highly qualified workforce to ensure student achievement.
“We will be asking some local businesses to place paper copies [of the plan] in their front office for our community to see,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
Jones is beginning his first full year as Amory School District superintendent after assuming duties in January.
He capped off a busy summer of capital and online improvements for both safety and convenience of students and parents alike.
With security being an important concern, a new fencing was installed around East Amory Elementary School’s campus. Additionally, www.amoryschools.com underwent an upgrade.
“Amory School District has developed a new website for easier navigation. With the new website, an app was also developed. This app is available for both iPhone and Android phones,” he said. “The website is more user-friendly, and the app can push out notifications to parents about upcoming events."
The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App and Google Play stores by searching Amory School District.
Jones also mentioned an initiative to streamline the district’s hiring process.
“We updated our process to take applications from prospective employees. We are now online, which will make it easier for us to download and view potential employees,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.