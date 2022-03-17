AMORY – The Amory School District will soon transition to a new online platform hosting communications between administrators, instructors and students’ families.
During March 7’s Amory School Board meeting, district superintendent Brian Jones presented a preview of the district’s new messaging platform, Thrillshare, via a zoom meeting with consultant Amanda Tucker with Apptegy Software.
It will eventually replace the Remind app, which was widely used during virtual instruction days throughout the pandemic. Accordingly, all of the district’s social media sites will also be updated using this platform. Communication can even be tailored to a specific school by downloading the app.
“We have several fail-safes built into the system that prevent problems. Administrators will monitor posting for appropriateness and have access to all content. They would be what we call super-users,” Tucker said.
Thrillshare is expected to go live no later than March 21. More information about the system is available by visiting www.apptegy.com/thrillshare.
In other business, East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley and Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford gave reports about their schools.
Huntley presented a new vision statement for this school year crafted from the first word of the school’s name – E.A.S.T., which stands for Excel in all we do, Achieving goals together, Safety for all students and Trying your best every day.
“The students recite the mission statement every morning following the Pledge of Allegiance,” she said.
Huntley listed various prizes and incentives for encouraging the students to do their best daily in the classrooms. Students are rewarded with Panther Bucks for good behavior and growth on common assessments, and the Beta Club and Parent Teacher Organization are instrumental in providing items to reward students.
“I love having a child at your school. I want to compliment you on being a servant leader because you and Mrs. [Michelle] Holman do duty in the car line every day. I think that says a lot to your staff,” said school board member Leslie Wise.
Stanford emphasized the slogan for this year at Amory High School – “One town, one school, one family.”
“We wanted to build a family within our school. This year we have one of the best faculties and are having one of the best years we’ve ever had,” she said.
Stanford shared visuals during her presentation, including new desks in the classrooms and the homepage of the school’s new podcast, “Panthers on the Prowl,” hosted by Taylor Brown and Terrell Atkins. AHS also has a new book club with 23 members that meets after school weekly with librarian Emily VanYperen.
“They’ve read six books from all different types of genres and time periods. They discuss the books and play games (appropriate to the content of the book). A variety of students participate that you wouldn’t find together in the same group. It’s been wonderful,” Stanford said.
She was proud to announce that senior Will McComb was recently named as a National Merit Finalist.
“I’ve looked back as far as I can remember, and he is the only finalist that we have ever had,” she said.
Stanford summarized the fulfillment of her job with AHS by saying, “I love it so much that I’ve never left.”
Following an executive session, the school board approved the retirements of executive secretary Michelle Simpson and Amory Career and Technical Center Director David Millender effective July 1. Millender will be re-hired in a part-time capacity at the conclusion of his Mississippi Public Employee Retirement System required 90-day separation period.
The school board also approved a proposed lease of the district's walking track to the City of Amory.