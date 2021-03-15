AMORY – The Amory School Board approved district superintendent Ken Byars’ request March 4 to forgive school days missed during the week of Feb. 15–19 because of back-to-back ice storms that hit the area.
“We have a 10-day cushion for this year so we’re still well within that,” Byars said.
In other business, the school board elected officers for the year. The Rev. Marquette Rogers will serve another term as president, while vice president Jimmy Ann Ray and secretary Chris Erickson will continue in their respective capacities.
Despite upheavals caused by the pandemic, Byars was able to report some good numbers to the board.
“Our discipline cases were 397 versus 850 a year ago,” he said. “Our average daily attendance across the district remains at 95 percent, which is above where we were last year.”
Byars said approximately 100 students are still opting for virtual learning out of 1,540 students currently enrolled. He was also happy to report that there are currently no COVID-19 cases in the district.
He also looks forward to the return to a five-day schedule for the final nine weeks of the year after spring break.
“Virtual Wednesdays served a purpose, but I’m excited to see a return to in-person learning,” he said.
Wednesdays will be 60 percent days for the remainder of the school year with early dismissal to permit residual follow-up that has been going on during virtual Wednesdays.