While Ernestine Darden Walls made her place in local history as the Amory School District’s first Black staff member, she began her career as an educator in the mid-1950s with a goal of serving as a special education teacher.
She emphasized her conviction about tapping into the potential of the human mind and spirit.
“If you can learn one thing, you can learn other things, too,” her son, Frank, remembered her as saying.
Walls began her teaching career at Sulphur Springs School in southeastern Monroe County and eventually served at schools in Wren and Nettleton before her career path led her to Amory after the school district began integration in the late 1960s.
“Even though she broke the color barrier, she shielded me from racial issues,” said her daughter, Eva Priester. “She was in her element teaching. I don’t believe that she allowed (racial differences) to dominate her.”
Priester was a student while Walls worked at Amory’s schools but was not in any class where her mother was involved.
“My mother taught at every school in Amory. She followed me all the way through school. She liked to tell people that if she didn’t teach them, she probably taught their mother or father,” Priester said.
One of Walls’ roles was working as a psychometrist at Amory High School. Psychometrists administer psychological tests to children in order to identify learning disabilities and other issues.
She recalls her mother achieving her goal of being a special education teacher. As a result, her mother got “the bigger boys of the neighborhood,” as she put it.
“She pioneered her own brand of cooperative education by encouraging her students to do community service work, in addition to their time in the classroom,” she said. “She was a gifted teacher who had compassion for her students.”
Walls continued her own education at every opportunity while she mentored her students.
“She continued her education after her children were grown and had families of their own. She worked as a substitute teacher after she retired and was active as an educator until she died,” Frank said.
She died in 2008 and according to her obituary, she graduated from the Monroe County Training School in Amory before advancing to earn her bachelor’s degree from Rust College, two master’s degrees from Mississippi State University and an educational specialist degree from the Mississippi University for Women.
Walls looked for a lesson to learn and teach in every circumstance possible.
“She loved to teach and pursued the well-being of her students,” Priester said. “She was a force to be reckoned with. She got what no one could take away.”