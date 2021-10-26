AMORY – Amory School District administrators and staff are stressing the need for students to show up for class, especially during October and November since it’s a monitoring period used to derive Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) funding.
“With [School Year] ‘18-’19, that data was used for our funding last year because of COVID. We’re being told right now that it may or may not be used this year for October and November. We’re going to play it live like it is going to be,” said interim superintendent Andy Cantrell during Oct. 11’s Amory School Board meeting.
He said there will be incentives in place to ensure all students understand the importance of being in attendance. Cantrell added if Amory Middle School registers a 94 percent average daily attendance rate, the incentive is for principal Nick Hathcock to get a pie in the face.
“ADA is important for several reasons. One is there is no better way to verify students are learning the content. Another reason would be October and November are the months used to calculate MAEP funding,” Cantrell said outside of the meeting.
Cantrell also spoke on the subject of teachers’ and administrators’ average daily attendance with COVID-19 days and other leave and districtwide COVID days only, which indicates a positive trend.
During a special-called meeting in late September, the school board approved an additional 10 days of administrative leave to use for any COVID-related absence, which is effective through Jan. 10, 2022.
“I would like to take a moment to thank the board for those 10 COVID days you all approved on Sept. 30. That type of action verifies you, as a board, are allocating resources for our number one goal of sustaining a safe environment on all of our campuses,” Cantrell said.
Districtwide, the number of COVID-19 cases was down to 19 and after Oct. 14, the number of cases was projected to be six to eight.
In other business, a number of travel requests were approved for teachers and administrators as part of the consent agenda, which prompted a question by school board member Chris Erikson about how everyone benefits from staff members going to conferences and workshops.
“With all these professional development opportunities, it’s invaluable that you come back and share with coworkers so the information is disseminated properly,” Cantrell said.
Outside of the meeting, Cantrell said there were some good professional development opportunities on the agenda. Travel approved at last week’s meeting included events focused on areas such as the ACT, technology and writing.
“We want to ensure we are maximizing the benefits from those sessions by our attendees sharing what they have learned with their coworkers,” he said.
Assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens said federal funding helps with professional development. She added building principals are allowed travel in the fall and summer.
“With each principal, I give them a choice and narrow it down for them for what I think our needs are,” she said.
Following an executive session, the school board approved safety and security measures discussed in executive session by Cantrell.
In other business, Stevens gave a monthly school improvement update for Amory Middle School.
“We’re under ATSI [Additional Targeted Support and Improvement] because of the SpED population and we’re trying to get the growth and proficiency up,” she said, adding most districts are in the same improvement category due to higher SpED and English language learner populations.
One of the improvements for the school is an academic coach.
In reporting statistics for the month, Cantrell said the number of discipline infractions is normal, with 24 referrals per week reported on average. Each of the four schools reported six.
The Amory School District’s enrollment was listed at 1,537 students.
In recapping financial items for the month of September, district business manager Leslie Maranto said the district maintenance ending fund balance totaled $3,677,449.38, the cash balance statement was $3,912,568.65, the food service cash balance was $143,539.49, and ad valorem collections totaled $152,555.
She said ad valorem collections will be lower through December, which is normal for this time of year.