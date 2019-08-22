AMORY – During Aug. 12’s Amory School Board meeting, district superintendent Ken Byars briefly spoke about the district’s transfer policy dealing with students accepted to and released from the school district.
“We do not have to accept a student released from another district,” he said. “We’ve always had the right to deny admittance and we reserve the right to release at any time.”
Byars clarified after the meeting that the district has a grandfather policy in place for students who have attended Amory schools for a minimum of two years in the past and moved out of the district will be readmitted if they move back.
“We may release a student out of hardship as approved by a board hearing, but we will not release a student for convenience if other criteria are not met,” he said.
Per details published in the meeting agenda, there are certain criteria whereby the district can deny admittance to an out of district student wishing to transfer in to the district.
The district reserves the right to deny a student transfer that can cause an additional expense beyond that which is typical for all students or may require services or programs the Amory School District does not have.
Moreover, the district is preserving its financial standing by avoiding cause for any additional or administrative burden to serve needs of a student wishing to transfer to the district, particularly if the student is not released on an annual basis by the district of residence.
Finally, if the district does agree to accept a transfer that requires additional cost, a written agreement will be necessary to determine who will pay the additional cost.
During last week’s meeting, the school board approved 14 student transfers, and all of them were released from the Monroe County School District. All of the students have either already attended Amory schools or have a parent employed by the district.
Byars furthermore pointed out the Monroe County School District has the same policy regarding student transfers.
“For the most part, transfers occur between Amory and Monroe County school districts. We have to certify residencies for all our students,” he said.
On another note, district business manager Leslie Maranto gave another good financial report for the school district.
“Five years ago, we had to start the year on borrowed money. It’s looking much better now,” she said.
She cited an example of ad valorem tax collections, which are up $18,000 from a year ago.
Byars continued to stress total transparency in the operations of the district with the board.
“We want no surprises,” he said.