AMORY – It may not look like it at first glance, but Amory School District officials are making progress in recovering from March 24’s EF-3 tornado despite a slower pace than officials would like.
On July 17, Amory School Board members got an update from consultants who are negotiating with insurance companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the district’s behalf.
Project manager Leo Wood of Broaddus & Associates told school officials the pace of rebuilding facilities and buildings is slow as insurance estimates come in lower than replacement costs.
“We’re at a definite shortfall right now as far as getting what you should be receiving and then building the project like it needs to be built back. It may take a mixed source of funding like FEMA and insurance,” he said.
Wood also wanted the school board to know there has been progress. Site inspections are nearing completion, some bids have gone out, and others are scheduled to go out in next few weeks.
He said in his presentation he has almost completed all site inspections with two more left for later in the week for the district office’s roof and the soccer field. He said completing the inspections frees FEMA to develop its projects and worksheets based on the information Broaddus & Associates provides.
Opening bids on the West Amory Elementary School re-roof will go out before the close of this month, and the high school gym and band hall re-roof bids will be opened in August.
“We’re trying to move forward. We’re trying to get the gym squared away. We’ve got some people looking at the air conditioning system. We had a guy out last week looking at the retractable bleachers to see if we’re going to be able to salvage them or not,” Wood said.
He added it might be more cost effective to replace the bleachers than repair them.
When asked about a timeline for when students can resume play in the gym, Wood said the target date is this year, but they’re trying to do all the work at once.
“You can’t put the floor in without the air conditioning system because the floor has got to cure. The bleachers have to come out before the floor goes out. We’re working as fast as we can,” Wood said.
Superintendent Brian Jones said the goal is to be able to play basketball in the gym right after Christmas.
“We may lose the first half of the season but then we’ll have an open window when no one is on the campus, and we’ll be able to get a lot of stuff done,” he said.
Wood and his group is also negotiating with insurance officials and in many cases, the insurance replacement value and the actual cost of facilities are far apart.
“There is no good story here; it’s going to be a battle, guys,” Wood said.
He said they have a draft analysis estimate the insurance company provided. The Pat Byrd Field House, for example, is a 14,400 square-foot-facility, but the insurance replacement value is $90.21 a square foot.
Wood said he’s getting industry bid tabulations and scheduled values to show what facilities actually cost, and a meeting was scheduled with insurance officials in the coming days.
FEMA will help with the shortfall, Wood said, but as a funding source of last resort, it will require the district and insurance companies to show why they’re so far apart.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.