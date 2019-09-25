While the Amory School District was on the fringe last fall of earning an A rating through the Mississippi Department of Education’s letter grade ratings, it achieved its goal this year.
The MDE results reflective of the 2018-2019 school year were released last week, showing Amory’s gain, a steady rate for the Monroe County School District and decreases for the Aberdeen and Nettleton school districts.
The scores are reflective of factors, including graduation rate, student growth, college- and career-readiness and results on the spring semester assessments.
Amory School District
This year is the first year the Amory School District has earned an A rating since 2013. The current accountability model has been in place for four years, and the district has grown 113 points in that period. District superintendent Ken Byars said by his calculations, Amory has the fourth best improvement number in the state.
The school district ranked #23 out of 146 school districts across the state with 683 total points. Reading proficiency was 50.3, math proficiency was 61.2, history proficiency was 83.5, and science proficiency was 80.1. The graduation rate was 85.8.
“Our recipe for success hinges around having the best teachers in the state of Mississippi. We have very consistent teachers that use data analysis to get better every day. They always take everything down to the students’ individual need level, which makes a difference,” Byars said.
As far as the traditional 1,000-point school category, Amory High School ranked #47 out of 157 schools with a B rating and 713 points.
For 700-point schools, West Amory Elementary School ranked #130 with 462 points and an A rating. East Amory Elementary School, which was also an A, ranked #132 with 461 points. Amory Middle School ranked #193 with 430 points and earned a B rating.
There were 642 700-point schools listed.
“Our students are willing to do whatever our teachers ask them to do. Our teachers are going to analyze any deficiencies that may arise and attack the deficiencies. We don’t spend an extraordinary amount of time talking about things that get mastered quickly. We spend a lot of time on what each individual student needs,” Byars said.
The district’s classroom approach has been small groups individualized to certain student needs. Based on that concept, there has been growth in every measurable category.
“I’m not from Amory and wasn’t used to Amory until I got here and I tell people all the time that this is a special place. The community, the school district, from the mayor to the board of aldermen and all of the city government, all work well together with the same goal of educating children every day,” Byars said. “The school district is only going to be as successful as the community, and the community is only going to be as successful as the school district.”
Monroe County School District
The Monroe County School District, comprised of Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers, remained consistent with its longstanding B rating.
“Monroe County has been a pretty solid district for years. It’s been a tradition, and I don’t expect anything less. There has been some really strong staff here, and our community wants to do well,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan. “Number one, we have good parental support here. Number two, we have good quality staff. Number three, students will do what they need to to do their best. When you put those ingredients together, you can experience success.”
As a whole, the district ranked #46 with 646 points. The reading proficiency was 51.8, math proficiency was 57.7, history proficiency was 60.6, and science proficiency was 73.9. The district’s graduation rate was 89.9.
In the non-traditional 1,000-point schools category, which included a list of 81 schools, Smithville High School ranked #8 with a B rating and 735 points. Hamilton was #32 with a B rating and 701 points, and Hatley was ranked #36 with 680 points and a B rating.
Jernigan Smithville was a few points away from an A rating.
“Having an A would be a great accomplishment, but it’s certainly not our sole purpose,” he said of the school district. “We’re starting at the classroom level. We have student goals, which translate into classroom goals, which translate into school-wide goals.”
Like other attendance centers, the school district’s lower grade levels’ results were not included on the list of 700-point schools.
Jernigan added a growth-based goal is in place for each student from year to year.
“I’m very happy with our entire staff. Our district office staff, administration, teachers and support staff all came together, and it’s a holistic effort for them doing a great job for students,” Jernigan said.
Nettleton School District
The Nettleton School District dropped from a B rating last year to a C through this year’s results. The district ranked #86 in the state with 562 points.
“My reaction to our overall rating is that we have some work to do. We finished with average scores and we feel we can be more than that. There were some encouraging things that we can build on and there are some areas in which we just have to demand more production,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
Nettleton’s reading proficiency was 39.4, math proficiency was 38, history proficiency was 36.1, and science proficiency was 54.5. The graduation rate was 72.1.
“We know our students can be high performing. We just have to get them to believe they can. Our staff did an incredible job the year we received a B. They didn’t do a bad job last year, we all may have just let our guard down in some areas. We are working hard to give our students the tools they need to at least get back to a B. Of course, we are always striving for an A.”
In the traditional 1,000-point school category, Nettleton High School ranked #83 with 639 points and a C rating. For 700-point schools, Nettleton Primary School had a B rating with 384 points and ranked #341.
Nettleton Junior High ranked #419 with a C rating and 350 points, and Nettleton Upper Elementary School scored a C with 328 points for a ranking at #476.
Dickerson said the school district has a really good base to work with as administrators are working to enhance a positive learning culture in that students will want to come to school and learn on a daily basis.
“We are refocusing our efforts on data and standard analysis. Our principals are working with our teachers to make sure they are looking at each student’s strengths and weaknesses. We also have a new math program in place throughout all grades to begin the process of gaining consistency from one grade to the next,” he said. “We will never give up on our students and will continue to push them to do better every day.”
Aberdeen School District
The Aberdeen School District dropped from last year’s C rating to an F for this year.
“We’re very disappointed in the test scores. We’re going to own them and we’re not going to stick our heads in the sand. We’ve got a plan and we knew about this coming out of summer and into early fall. We’re working very hard so that this will never happen again. I know it has strengthened my resolve and I think the resolve of everyone in the district,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay.
He said it’s important for parents and the community to continue encouraging students. The district recently introduced the Livingtree site, a social media platform linking teachers with parents to communicate about student progress.
“Parents want to help, but a lot of times they don’t know the questions to ask. It’s a way of getting feedback,” Clay said of Livingtree. “If anyone wants to volunteer, let us know and we’ll find a spot whether it be reading with elementary students or mentoring high school kids.”
The school district has made pushes for more community and parental involvement. Through its list of strategic goals, student achievement and captivating family engagement are areas of needed improvement.
This school year, the district has made a push to encourage all eighth- through 12th-graders to take the ACT, and Aberdeen High School’s middle-college program has sparked more interest from students interested in taking Itawamba Community College courses while still in high school. Eligibility requires certain standards such as higher academic standings and ACT subscores.
The district ranked #126 with 479 points. Reading proficiency was 27.7, math proficiency was 32.4, history proficiency was 36.1, and science proficiency was 54.5. The graduation rate was 72.1.
For traditional 1,000-point schools, Aberdeen High School ranked #107 with a C and 593 points. For the 700-point schools, Belle-Shivers Middle School ranked #558 with 286 points and a D rating, and Aberdeen Elementary School ranked #618 with 235 points and an F.
“We’re not going to let this beat us twice. We didn’t have a good year last year, but this isn’t going to beat us twice,” Clay said. “We certainly need our families and community. The only way we’ll be successful is if we can engage the families and community. If anyone needs something from us, just call us.”
Statewide, the growth rate for A-rated schools has doubled in the past two years, from 15 districts then to 31 now. The number of both B- and C-rated schools has decreased from 43 to 35 districts. The number of D schools went from 36 to 23, and the number of F-rated districts increased from nine to 19.