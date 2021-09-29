Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford presents senior Will McComb with his letter of notification that he has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. McComb plans to pursue a major in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University after graduation.
AMORY – Will McComb’s senior year at Amory High School has already witnessed a great boost after he received a letter informing him that he qualified as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program.
“The process started last fall and will continue into next summer,” he said.
McComb was very gratified when he received his letter of notification.
“I worked hard for it. It’s nice to see it pay off, and I’m grateful for the teachers who have helped me along the way,” he said.
McComb began his entry for the highly competitive scholarship by taking the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which is the initial step to screen applicants.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, some 7,500 scholarships will be offered next spring. Approximately 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
Amory High School administrators are working with McComb to complete his scholarship application, in which detailed information must be provided about the candidate’s academic record; participation in school and community activities; demonstrated leadership abilities; lists of honors and awards received; and employment.
His extracurricular activities throughout school include playing on the baseball, soccer and football teams; membership with Amory Students for Change, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he served as president of his junior class, and the Skills USA team. He also participated in the Mississippi Department of Education’s advisory council.
McComb has also done volunteer service with the Amory Food Pantry.
As part of the application process, he will also write an essay addressing the subject of overcoming obstacles in his life and what he has learned from the experiences he encountered.
“I will also be writing about the mentors who have impacted my life,” he said.
McComb plans to follow his father, Dr. Dwight McComb’s, career path into the medical profession. He will be pursuing a major in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University after graduating from Amory High School, hopefully with help from the National Merit Scholarship program.