Ten seniors from Amory High School were recently celebrated for earning band scholarships with a first-ever signing day. The ceremony was suggested by a parent inspired by signing ceremonies held for athletics.
AMORY – Ten Amory High School Class of 2022 graduates received college band scholarships for next year and to help celebrate their accomplishments, the school recently held its first band signing day.
“We have students receive band scholarships every year, but this is the first time we've done an official signing day for them. It was suggested by a parent, and we thought it was a good idea to recognize these students for their opportunity to participate in band at the next level,” said AHS band director Jeff Colburn.
Students receiving band scholarships to Itawamba Community College include Jolie Bishop, Taylor Brown, Madi Gallop, Anna Hadaway, Brady Houston and Aniyah Roberts. Dat Nguyen and Lundon Simmons were awarded scholarships to Northeast Community College, Brock Cummings was awarded a scholarship to Northwest Community College, and Zach Scaggs was awarded a Mississippi State University band scholarship.
“We had half of our seniors to sign scholarships to various community colleges and universities this year. Two of them will be serving as drum major in their college band, which is a great honor,” Colburn said.
All the students got their start in the band program in sixth grade at Amory Middle School.
“We have watched their progression for the last seven years as musicians and young people. We are very proud of all the members of our senior class. They are a special group,” Colburn said.
He is excited for the students to have the opportunity to be a part of the gameday experience in college and to be able to participate in various concert ensembles as well.
“Music is a skill that you can continue to utilize for a lifetime. Their participation in college band will enrich their own lives, in addition to the communities in which they find themselves,” Colburn said.