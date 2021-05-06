For the Monroe Journal
Two area students at Amory Career and Technical Center are finalists for student of the year honors from the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation. Winners will be announced May 7 at the MCEF awards and graduation dinner in Pearl.
Brady Houston and Zachary Scaggs were named students of the month for MCEF’s northern region during the 2020-2021 school year, automatically qualifying as finalists for student of the year along with five other monthly district winners.
“Our annual awards and graduation dinner is an opportunity to recognize Mississippi’s best and brightest students and to honor the hard work and dedication they’ve demonstrated in preparing for their futures,” said Mike Barkett, MCEF president. “These outstanding students also are helping ensure that Mississippi has a highly skilled workforce to support the state’s growing construction and manufacturing industries.”
Instructor nominations for student of the month are based on grades, attendance, class discipline, outstanding achievements, leadership abilities and post-graduation plans. During the annual celebration, MCEF will name three students of the year from a field of 18 district students of the month. Winners will receive $500 cash prizes.
Combining an impressive work ethic with exemplary craft skills, Houston’s commitment to excellence is reflected in his 3.5 grade point average and perfect attendance record. Further setting him apart are his hard work, reliability and support of fellow classmates.
Active in an array of extracurricular activities, Houston is a drummer and leadership team member in the Amory High School Band, top shooter on the archery team and a three-year competitor on the swim team. He also serves as a volunteer helping elementary school students in the Lego League.
Houston plans to attend Itawamba Community College after graduation.
Meanwhile, Scaggs has built a reputation for going the extra mile to produce results that surpass expectations as evidenced by his perfect grade point average.
Continuously working to improve his skills, he is active in SkillsUSA, the Amory High School varsity band and Amory Students of Change. Upon graduation, Scaggs plans to study aerospace engineering at Mississippi State University.
Other student of the year finalists from the northern region are Luke Burleson and Carolyn Oglesby, Tupelo Career and Technical Center; Jesse Patrick, Alcorn Career and Technology Center; Maddox Jordan, Tippah Career and Technology Center; and Tucker Hicks, Lee County School District Career and Technical Education Center.
As part of its annual awards program, MCEF also will present $500 scholarships to winners of the MCEF and Mississippi State Board of Contractors scholarship program. In addition, MCEF will recognize its 2021 apprentice graduates along with winners of the state craft competition.
The mission of the nonprofit MCEF is to promote careers, recruit capable individuals and train a quality workforce for the construction and manufacturing industries in the state of Mississippi. MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades.