AMORY – Two Amory Middle School students participated in this summer’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference by Envision in Washington D.C. The six-day experience included both classroom experiences and lessons at several of the capital’s historic sites.
The program for middle schoolers focuses on academic- and career-oriented development experiences, which left lasting impressions with Gabby Poole and Isaiah Smith, who represented Monroe County.
“We learned we’re all one and we’re all leaders but we should all work together,” Smith said. “We learned being a leader isn’t about being in charge over people. It’s about paving the right path.”
Poole also learned being a leader isn’t about telling others what to do but rather interacting with others. The eighth-grader has been in leadership roles with her brothers.
“I feel like I’ve been the one to make the best decisions for all of them. I don’t need to make a wrong mistake and they follow in my footsteps,” she said. “I’ve learned you just can’t tell them what to do. I’ve had to be a leader, myself, to help them also become those great leaders.”
Smith’s future career ambitions include being a judge, and he thinks lessons learned from the conference will help achieve his goals.
“It’s going to help me decide between what’s right and wrong. I want to be a judge and do the right thing for people everywhere,” he said.
Poole ultimately wants to be a real estate agent in Atlanta and she said the conference will help develop leadership skills and make her an all-around better person. She said the summer conference gave her more confidence going into the school year.
“It has honestly given me more confidence with me peers. If I walk into a classroom with no confidence and no self esteem, there’s no point of me being in school,” she said.