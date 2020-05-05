Below is a letter from Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars to parents and students in regards to how the district will grade students for the fourth nine weeks:
I hope this letter finds everyone safe and well. I wanted to reach out to everyone and give an update on school closure and how it will affect grading to close out this year. When we left school before spring break, we had no idea of the impact that COVID-19 would have on school districts. We knew it would have some potential short term impact, such as being out of school for short period of time. However, we could not have imagined that we would be out the rest of the spring semester and that sports and activities would be canceled during the same time span. This school closure sparks up several questions……What grade will students get for the fourth nine weeks? Will students have to take and pass state tests in courses they were enrolled in? When can students start back with sports and activities? When will we have a graduation ceremony?
After having several discussions with our school leaders and our school board, we have decided that the most equitable thing to do for grading fourth nine weeks is to give a participation grade of 100 for any participation in distance learning since we have been out. If you have chosen to do online learning, we can simply look electronically to see participation. If you have chosen to complete paper packets, please make plans to drop completed packets back at your school. There will be a box outside of each school marked “Completed Packets.” If you have not been able to participate in distance learning yet, it is not too late. Simply start participating in online learning or contact your school to arrange a paper packet. If you choose not to participate in any distance learning, your student will receive the average of first, second and third nine weeks. Furthermore, students that were enrolled in classes that had an additional state test requirement for promotion or graduation will not have to take or pass these tests in order to be promoted or graduate if the student passes the course.
School sports and activities are scheduled to start back training on June 1, per the Mississippi High School Athletics Association. If this date changes, your coaches/sponsors will be in touch with you. Lastly, Amory High School’s annual graduation ceremony to honor our senior class has been postponed until July 30 at 8 p.m. We moved this date to try to have a traditional ceremony for our seniors, and we feel that the least restrictive ceremony could possibly happen at the end of summer, prior to the start of the fall semester.
Thank you for being patient with us as we try to meet the educational needs of your children. It is a learning experience for us, and we are trying to improve the process every day. If you have any questions, please contact your school principal or your child’s teacher. I hope everyone remains safe throughout these uncertain times.
Sincerely,
Ken Byars
Superintendent
Amory School District