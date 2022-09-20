AMORY – Jumpstart Test Prep announced the ACT® exam improvement results from Amory High School’s students spring test date following the classroom implementation of the Jumpstart Review. Of the students having at least one prior ACT® score for improvement comparison, 69 percent improved prior best actual ACT® English score by an average 3.26 points.
Top achievers were recently recognized and include McKynlie Camp (+7 points), Ada Colburn (34 on first attempt), Maggie Kate Cummings (+8 points), Charleston French (+7 points), Ethan Navarro (+8 points), Neviona Smith (+7 points) and Greyson Wardlow (+8 points).
“The biggest thing that helped me with Jumpstart was the time management and being able to look back over the videos,” Wardlow said.
“I learned the most with literature strategy and how to order sentences,” Colburn said.
These improvements are not possible without the diligence and support of the teachers tasked to help raise scores at Amory.
“I was very impressed at how much the students enjoyed Jumpstart and how well it helped their scores,” said Kammie Miller.
The guidance and encouragement of administration also plays a huge role in raising scores.
“We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to use Jumpstart in our English class this year and very excited how it helped our students to improve their ACT® scores and their confidence,” said AHS Principal Leigh Stanford.
Jumpstart Test Prep is an online review program based on more than 50 years of work by Dot McClendon, a legendary educator and Mississippi's 19-year STAR teacher Hall of Fame inductee.
"As a teacher at The Mississippi School of the Arts and several other schools during my career, I was able to help guide the preparation of students in person. Now through our online, on-demand video review, students in Amory classrooms, as well as classrooms around the country, around the breakfast table or on the couch at home are able to benefit from our approach,” she said.