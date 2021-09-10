Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars accepts an award from State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright in November 2019 for the district earning an A rating. Byars is resigning in late September from the district to pursue a consulting job.
AMORY – The Amory School Board accepted district superintendent Ken Byars’ resignation following an executive session during Aug. 31’s special-called meeting.
“I will be taking a job in the private sector in educational consulting,” Byars said after the meeting.
He declined further comment about the new position or time of transition. His resignation with the school district is effective Sept. 30.
Byars has served the Amory School District for more than eight years, beginning with positions as principal at Amory middle and high schools for two and a half years, followed by more than six years as superintendent.
In 2019, the Amory School District earned an A rating through the Mississippi Department of Education, which was reflective of 2018-2019 accountability scores.
The district ranked #23 out of 146 school districts across Mississippi. Through that year’s accountability model, 31 districts across the state received A ratings.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the school board approved plans and budgets for the Fiscal Year 2021 American Rescue Plan – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III and also Title I, Title II, Title IV and Title V.
School board member Chris Erikson asked for clarity about how Title funds are used.
“Title I is based on free and reduced lunch. I could spend that money at East Amory just as well as I did West Amory. However, it’s better for me to put it all at West because we have all the teacher assistants at West Amory. If I split it all between East and West, we’d still have to come up with money for all the assistants,” said assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens.
She added Title I can be used for interventionalists, school nurses, assistant teachers and supplies.
Title II funds are for professional development, and a certain percentage of Title IV must be spent on well-rounded curriculum such as arts and technology. Title V, which is a lesser amount and can be spent on any needs, has been used for supplies and for a certified teacher salary.
Also through the consent agenda, a request was approved for the Amory Kiwanis Club to go into West Amory Elementary School during the school year for its backpack program.
The school board also approved a recommendation to accept a $45,340 bid from Steve Fowlkes to convert flush valves and faucets to touchless in bathrooms at East Amory Elementary School.
“If they can get their hands on the equipment, it won’t take long at all,” Byars said of the timing.