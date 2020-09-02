AMORY – The board of aldermen held its annual public hearing for the proposed budget and tax levy for the city, Amory Water Department and Amory School District for Fiscal Year ‘20-‘21 Aug. 25, and there will not be a tax increase. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said the total tax levy for the city and the school district is 100.3, which is a decrease of .5 mill compared to last year. With that being said, the approximate tax on a home with an assessed value of $60,000 without homestead was approximately $6,048 for Fiscal Year ‘19-‘20 and will be approximately $6,018 for the upcoming fiscal year for those paying City of Amory and Amory School District tax combined.
Morgan added these numbers are approximate and are based on the combined millage rate of 100.3.
She said the upcoming fiscal year’s budget reflects a $451 per mill increase in the city’s assessed value compared to last year and a $1,364 per mill increase for the Amory School District compared to last year’s assessed value.
“We are anticipating an increase of one mill for the general fund,” she said.
Morgan said the City of Amory’s upcoming fiscal year’s total proposed revenue is $8,293,778, and $2,660,000 of that total is approximated revenue based on the tax levy on current assessed values.
“We also saw a proposed revenue increase due to grants we have applied for, which is approximately $400,000,” she said after the public hearing. “These funds won’t come to fruition if the grants aren’t approved and, in return, won’t be spent in the allocated expense area of parks and recreation.”
The City of Amory levy for FY ’20-‘21 is 47.9 mills, which is a one mill increase from last year. Of that 47.9 mills, three mills are dedicated to the Amory Municipal Library. There will be a decrease of 1.5 mills for the school district levy to 52.4. This change creates a combined decrease from 100.8 mills to 100.3 mills.
The total assessed value for the school district, according to Morgan’s report, is $79,475,290, in which one mill equals $79,475. That is a $1,363,884, or $1,364 per mill, increase, compared to last year’s assessment.
The school district’s millage rate equals $4,164,505.20 in projected revenue, which is a $45,699.58 decrease from last year. This includes two three-mill notes from 2016 and 2019 and two shortfalls from 2020 and 2018.
The total assessment for the City of Amory is $62,631,459, in which one mill equals $62,631. It’s a $451,846, or $451 per mill, increase, compared to last year. The proposed tax levy for the city will produce a projected revenue of $3,000,047. This rate reflects an $83,823 increase from last year in projected revenue. The Amory Municipal Library’s portion equals $187,894.
“Every department saw a significant increase in health insurance expense for our full-time employees and a one percent cost of living adjustment for full-time employees,” Morgan said.
Other expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year include two elections – a tourism tax referendum in December and the city election next summer.
“We increased our budget line for lot cleanups to include demolition of some homes in disrepair,” Morgan said. “The code enforcer’s office, sanitation department and city clerk’s office saw slight decreases in budgets.”
Of the city’s departments’ budgets, the Amory police and parks and recreation departments have the most significant increases. Parks and rec’s increase is due to the two projected grants mentioned in the revenue discussion.
“We were able to get a new truck to serve as an administrative vehicle this fiscal year, moving an existing police vehicle to rotation for our patrol officers. Also, Mr. Ed Coale purchased a vehicle for our K9 unit, giving a much-needed upgrade with the city only having to purchase equipment for the unit. This year, the patrol officers will get a larger raise than the one percent, and we were able to budget funds giving PD the ability to purchase some much-needed internal items, and uncompleted building maintenance is budgeted again this year,” Morgan said of the APD’s budget.
The street department witnessed a slight increase due to some planned culvert and traffic signal maintenance, as well as leasing of heavy equipment.
“We also had to add PPE (personal protective equipment) lines to our first responder budgets due to COVID-19,” Morgan added. “We have to protect our first responders as best we can so that they may, in turn, protect our citizens and visitors.”
In addition to the tax hearing, Mayor Brad Blalock announced a bequest from the estate of a citizen for the development of a triangular plot on the northwest side of town.
Per stipulations of the bequest, the property is to be named Owens Park in memory of the father of the benefactor who once owned the parcel. Further discussion about developing the parcel was tabled until the Sept. 1 board of aldermen meeting.