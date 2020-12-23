AMORY – During its Dec. 15 meeting, the board of aldermen approved additional dumpsters to be placed throughout town for extra garbage typical during Christmastime. Locations include Concord Field on the east side of town, the city parking lot across from Danny’s Tire downtown and the gate to the Amory city shop alongside A Avenue on the west side.
“We expect to have the dumpsters in place on Christmas Eve day. The dumpsters will remain over the Christmas weekend,” said public works operations manager Glenn Smith.
City crews will monitor usage to see if dumpsters need to remain in place longer.
Smith added a reminder that the dumpsters are for household garbage only.
In other business, parks and recreation director Rory Thornton was approved to receive bids for purchase of an air purification system to supplement the heating and air conditioning system at East Amory Community Center. The UV technology absorbs indoor airborne contaminates and allows time for complete oxidation of these contaminates.
“Our units are on the floor, which has a potential to collect mold. We will raise the units off the floor and add the supplemental filtering system to help keep pathogens and germs from being circulated with the forced air. Although it hasn’t been proven yet, it is thought that the purification filter could even kill airborne coronavirus germs,” he said.
Amory’s community centers are open but subject to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and orders from the governor’s office.
Per an executive order received by Thornton on Dec. 15, the community centers are limited to 50 percent capacity with strict social distancing enforced between guests not of the same household. Events using audience seating are limited to 75 percent of maximum capacity with six feet between tables and no more than 10 guests per table.
The order is included in Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1535 as it pertains to conference centers and reception halls.
“We’re concerned about the safety of all our citizens using the facilities,” Thornton said.