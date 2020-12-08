AMORY – Unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election indicate the majority of voters were not in favor of a two percent tourism tax meant to benefit the Amory Parks and Recreation Department.
The two percent tax was for restaurant sales and hotel stays in Amory. A 60 percent majority was required for the measure to pass.
According to Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, 220 votes were needed for tourism tax to pass, which was 60 percent of the 366 participating voters. There were 192 people who voted for it, and 174 people who voted against it. The total included 15 absentee ballots cast.
The special election will not be certified until five business days have passed.
