AMORY – Voters will cast ballots for or against a two percent tax on restaurant purchases and hotel stays during a Dec. 8 special election. If 60 percent of the voters are in favor, the tourism tax will go towards Amory Parks and Recreation Department needs, primarily field improvements.
The special election was planned for May 12 but postponed due to the pandemic.
Senate Bill 3086 authorizes the governing authorities of the City of Amory to levy a tax upon the gross sales of hotels and motels derived from room rentals and upon the gross proceeds of sales of restaurants and utilize the tax revenue to promote tourism and park and recreation; and for related purposes, according to the legislation.
The definition of a restaurant in the legislation is termed as all places where prepared food and beverages are sold for consumption on the premises, excluding any school, hospital, nursing home or place where a person is recovering from an operation or an injury.
If passed, proceeds of the tax shall not be considered as general fund revenues but dedicated solely for park and recreation.
All qualified Amory voters may participate in the Dec. 8 special election, and it will take a 60 percent majority for the tourism tax to pass.
Absentee voting is currently open for registered voters at the Amory City Clerk’s office at City Hall. The city clerk’s office will be open Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. until noon and Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for absentee voting.
Dec. 5 is the last day to vote absentee in person at the city clerk’s office. Mailed in absentee ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.
For more information, call 256-5721, ext. 8.