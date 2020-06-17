AMORY – The chants of “No justice, no peace,” “Stop police brutality” and “Love God, love your neighbor” rang out through sections of downtown June 13 as part of a unity march meant to bring about positive change.
Speakers and singers representing both the black and white communities rendered a spirited program to the crowd of 200 to 300 at Frisco Park. Messages ranged from scriptural references to political pleas against too many laws on the books.
“We’ve been hiding too long behind shadows of oppression. We need to go from shame to blame,” said speaker Darin Foster, who followed up by invoking a scenario from the Bible. “We need to remember that first march from Pilate’s judgment hall to Calvary.”
Pontotoc attorney Walter Zinn, Jr. advocated equity in the marketplace and promoting better opportunity for minority businesses and contractors bidding for public projects while speaker Dee Stegall painted a picture of his daily life.
“I walk into a store and the clerks follows me around saying they’re scared. I walk down the street and a lady clutches her purse saying she’s scared, but I cannot de-weaponize myself when the weapon is my skin color,” said Stegall, who urged people to vote.
Keynote speaker Rev. Leslie Mabry of St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church posed the question of the day.
“What to we do next?” he asked.
Mabry shared a list of names of both innocent prisoners who were unjustly executed and offenders who were acquitted through turns of events in the legal process.
“A cauldron of racial unrest has been bubbling for a long time and is bringing about a new political order,” he said. “Black resistance and organizing has changed the landscape, and it cannot be credited to any political party. We must continue to actively oppose the system that divides us.”
Mayor Brad Blalock concluded the program by thanking everyone who took part in the day.
“You are part of a community that wants positive change. Let’s continue to work together,” he said.
Mark Perrott, an Irish native who has lived in Amory since 2013, was on hand with his daughter, Helen, to join in the march.
“We’re all created equal. I have not been able to watch documentaries [about racism] without hurting on the inside. I salute the 17-year-old young person who filmed the murder of George Floyd,” she said.