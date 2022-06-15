AMORY – An upgrade through the City of Amory Utilities Department is adding extra convenience for customers when it comes to paying bills and viewing previous statements.
“Due to old technology, we have not been able to accept debit and credit cards in the lobby, but that has changed,” said City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King. “Being able to accept credit or debit cards in our lobby has been a while in coming and is a blessing to us and a convenient option for our customers.”
The new system allows for customers to pay their bills online anytime, anywhere. Step-by-step instructions are easy to follow to acquaint customers with the new conveniences available. A mobile payment app is also now available to use with Android or Apple smart devices.
The utilities department recently launched the “Play it Your Way” informational campaign for customers. Identifying signage with banjo-picking fingers on the masthead will be distributed throughout town. It is also available at the Amory utilities office and online at the city’s website, www.cityofamoryms.com, under the Departments tab and the water or electric department links.
“We are proud to announce that we now offer a new customer portal and mobile app service. Details about the benefits of this easy-to-use payment platform are included in the campaign materials,” King said. “Our materials include quick-response (QR) codes that can be scanned with smart phones or tablets to set up an account in the portal.”
In addition to scanning the QR codes, people can download the app through the Android and Apple stores by searching Amory Electric and Water Dept.
In addition to paying bills with a computer or smart device, other important capabilities of the new system include signing up for recurring payments with Autopay; reviewing current statements, past bills and payments; and paying by check, credit or debit card. Payments are also taken via telephone through the city website’s link.
The utilities department also now has capabilities of accepting electronic checks, which include a $1.95 service fee. There’s a 2.25 percent surcharge for online payments due to state law.
Customers stopping by the utilities office can also now use credit or debit cards to make payments.
“Please always go to our official City of Amory website or official City of Amory Android or Apple apps to access payment options, rather than a third-party source,” King said.
Anyone with additional questions may call (662) 256-5633.