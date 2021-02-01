AMORY – The City of Amory Utilities is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for a second time to award $10,000 to United Way of Greater Monroe County to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The City of Amory Utilities first partnered with TVA in May 2020 for the first round of the COVID-19 Community Care Fund with an award of $10,000 to United Way.
“The City of Amory Utilities, along with the board of aldermen and mayor, are pleased to partner with TVA and United Way to help our local community with this donation,” said Michael King, general manager. “United Way of Greater Monroe County will be using the funds to assist Amory Food Pantry and Amory Meals on Wheels, as well as individual assistance.”
Funding from United Way of Greater Monroe County will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeanette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley and providing these funds to address needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
For additional information about the City of Amory Utilities, see cityofamoryms.com. For additional information about TVA see www.tva.gov.