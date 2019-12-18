AMORY – On Dec. 10, the majority of Amory voters checked yes on two propositions allowing for the sale, distribution and possession of beer, light wine and liquor within the city.
Both propositions passed comfortably. For Proposition 1, which dealt with beer and light wine, the vote was 1,353 for and 808 against. For Proposition 2, which pertained to alcoholic liquors, the vote was 1,343 for and 849 against.
Now, the questions are when will the new law go into effect and how?
City clerk Jamie Morgan said the next step is for the board of aldermen to draft an ordinance of general rules including where, when, how and at what time alcohol can be sold or served. Advertising rules and zoning rules for where businesses serving or selling alcohol are allowed are a couple of other points to be covered.
Next, the city will hold a public hearing, scheduled for Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in the board room at City Hall. If the ordinance is approved at the hearing, it will go into effect after 30 days. That means businesses could potentially be able to sell alcohol by Feb. 7 if they’ve gone through the proper licensing channels.
For now, it is still illegal to sell and possess alcohol in Amory.
“By law, a municipality must pass laws to enact the new laws after the election has been certified by the election commission,” Morgan said.
As for businesses wishing to sell alcohol, they must do their due diligence. Liquor licenses are issued by the state. Beer and light wine, also licensed by the state, require a city license as well. As to concerns that businesses must sign up for limited spots to sell alcohol, Morgan says that is only a rumor.
“There exists no list for businesses to get on to sell alcohol in the city. There is no limit to the number of businesses who can sell alcohol, but there will be zoning ordinances as to where they can be located,” Morgan said.
As to how the city can expect to experience revenue from the new ordinance, Morgan explained that sales tax, permits for renovations, privilege/business tax and a potential increase in personal taxes (taxes received through furniture and fixtures of businesses) will be received by the City of Amory through the state of Mississippi, city zoning department, city clerk’s office and tax payments.
These funds will be placed in appropriate revenue lines that make the general budget for all departments. Morgan said this will take time to see, as all licenses may take a while to be obtained from the state even after the ordinance time, which takes two weeks of notice of public hearing advertising plus one month to place.
Revenue received due to purchases being made will be received by the State of Mississippi Department of Revenue, then sent to the city.
A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for review at the Amory City Clerk’s office, located at City Hall at 109 South Front St.