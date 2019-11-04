According to the Amory Police Department, Amber P. Stanford, 27, of Amory was charged with burglary of a commercial building. She is free on a $5,000 bond set by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes.
Amory woman charged with burglary of a commercial building
Ray Van Dusen
