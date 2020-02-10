According to the Amory Police Department, Latoyia A. Davis, 42, of Amory was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday morning, she was being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.
Amory woman charged with possession of a controlled substance
