An 81-year-old female lost her life April 19 after losing control of her SUV, which ran into a pond alongside the Highway 25 bypass.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Dorothy Sue Warren, of Amory, was pronounced dead at scene due to freshwater drowning.
She was traveling south on Highway 25, just south of the Amory city limits when she lost control of her 2010 Subaru. Gurley’s press release stated she was found submerged in the vehicle by the Amory Fire Department, which responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team.
Warren was wearing a seat belt.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which occurred at 3:49 p.m.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.