An Amory woman died Sept. 10 as the result of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 278 near Greenwood Springs.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Angelia Pearson Armstrong, 61, was driving a 2009 Ford F150 traveling west when she lost control and hit some trees.
Gurley said in a press release a vehicle traveling east was almost hit, but the driver, who witnessed the accident, was able to avoid the crash.
The accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. three miles west of Highway 8 East.
Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple trauma.
Gurley said she was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the accident.