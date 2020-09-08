In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Monroe County and the chipper little city of Amory, established in 1887 as a railroad hub. Today the city has a population of close to 8,000, and one can still find two-lane highways, gently rolling hills, green pastures and lush trees.
My grandmother’s brother, Wesley Durell Monts, who was known as Durell, was born in Shannon in 1908 but grew up in Amory. His father, Purd G. Monts, worked in the lumber yard in Amory and made furniture as a hobby.
Durell married young and had two children. His wife, Opal, was a seamstress in the garment factory near Tupelo. She sat next to Gladys Presley (yes, the mother of Elvis). For awhile, Durell drove a tractor and was considered a heavy machine operator – a skill that would serve him well in World War II. My mother remembers her uncle as being fun and a bit of a prankster – full of spunk.
Far away, across the globe in the northwest of France in the Sarthe Department, about 150 miles east of the beaches of Normandy and close to the historical city of Le Mans, is a quaint and peaceful little village called Courcival. Today the village has a population of close to 100 and has a history going back centuries. The existence of the village church is mentioned as early as the 11th and 12th centuries.
A description of the Courcival Chateau dates back to 1521, and the current building, the ‘new’ Chateau, was built around 1640 for Rene de Baigneux, the Lord of Courcival. I had the great pleasure of visiting the Chateau last summer and what impressed me profoundly was how much the countryside looked like northeast Mississippi. Courcival has two-lane highways, gently rolling hills, green pastures and lush trees, just like home.
Flashback almost 80 years, to World War II. Patriotism was high, and Durell pitched in with fervor to support the war cause. Enlisting in the U.S. Army, Durell was assigned to the 34th Armored Regiment and eventually to 3rd Platoon, Troop D, 85th Cavalry. Once he completed boot camp and various trainings, Durell shipped over to England to await assignment. His company would be part of the back up troops that would continue to support the Normandy invasion.
Today, we all know about Normandy and D-Day, but what most people do not realize is that the full Normandy invasion lasted for more than 80 days. Troops kept coming and coming and coming. The orders were to sweep east across France towards Paris, to aggressively engage the enemy and drive them out of the cities, towns and villages and liberate the French people from the Nazi oppression they had endured for four years.
Durell’s company landed on Utah Beach in late July of 1944. He was a machine gunner in a reconnaissance tank known as the Greyhound, also known as a “peep.” They were scouts.
On the evening of Aug. 9, 1944, they were driving along a country road, close to the small village of Courcival. Durell was the machine gunner in the lead peep when he spotted the enemy. He immediately began firing as they were ambushed. Durell took a direct hit from a cannon shell and was killed instantly, while still firing his machine gun. The driver of the tank was also killed in the skirmish.
The report from the commanding officer expressed Durell’s heroism – “With complete disregard for intense fire from small arms and cannon, Private First Class Monts fired his gun until he was killed by a heavy caliber cannon shell.” It was also noted that his fierce aggressiveness added greatly to driving the enemy out of the area. Thus was the liberation of the village of Courcival.
Durell was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. The Silver Star is the United States Armed Forces’ third-highest personal decoration for valor in combat and gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.
As for the people of Courcival, Aug. 9 is a day of humble celebration. Each year, they commemorate the two American soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice for their liberation from Nazi oppression. There is a monument in the church courtyard that bears the names of the two Americans.
Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Courcival from Nazi Occupation. As I made the trip to France, I imagined the depth of emotions that my grandmother felt (Durell was her older brother) and my great-grandparents must have felt with his loss. They were never told the story of Courcival, how Durell died or his immense bravery. Furthermore, they never knew that this wonderful village in the northwest of France is so thankful and grateful to these two American soldiers…that they celebrate them year after year…that their names are inscribed on a monument in their church courtyard…that they have taught their children and grandchildren about this…and that the celebration and the gratitude continues on, even 75 years after the fact.
Making the trip to France for the 75th anniversary was an amazing and emotional experience. I was so proud to be there, so proud to be an American, so proud of my great-uncle from Amory. And it is so comforting to know that he is at rest in a location where his memory is kept alive by wonderful, grateful people who live in a place that looks and feels just like home.