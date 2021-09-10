AMORY - A Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. Sept. 14 until approximately 7 a.m. the next morning.

This area will be closed to through traffic from the intersection of Pope Street and A Avenue and continue to Haughton Cemetery.

French’s Daycare will be accessible from the direction traveling west.

Waterway Drive access to and from A Avenue will be closed during this time.

 

