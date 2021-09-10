Amory's A Avenue temporarily closing next week For the Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY - A Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. Sept. 14 until approximately 7 a.m. the next morning.This area will be closed to through traffic from the intersection of Pope Street and A Avenue and continue to Haughton Cemetery.French’s Daycare will be accessible from the direction traveling west.Waterway Drive access to and from A Avenue will be closed during this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Through Traffic Daycare Drive Waterway Highway Access French Area Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 84° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 10, 2021 @ 3:58 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory's A Avenue temporarily closing next week 1 hr ago Sports Football Previews: Week 3 8 hrs ago News Amory superintendent resigning for consulting job 9 hrs ago News Aberdeen natives recall their first-hand Sept. 11 attack experiences 9 hrs ago Sports Bulldogs ready to take on season’s challenges Sep 9, 2021 News Aberdeen mayor hosting next round of town hall meetings Sep 9, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election