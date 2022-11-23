There are several ways to show generosity during the Christmas season, particularly to children and the elderly, through different programs serving people in Monroe County.
Adoptions for Aberdeen City Hall’s angel tree began last week. People may choose an angel from the tree set up in the lobby of City Hall, and all wishlists will be on the back. Historically, children’s gifts have included clothing, bikes and toys.
People should register at the city clerk’s office, and people can spend as much money as they’d like for gifts.
All gifts are due back to City Hall Dec. 9, and they’ll be distributed to families on Dec. 16. Gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped, but the angel’s name must be attached.
Junior Auxiliary of Amory is coordinating its Santa's Helpers project in which people can donate $125 to provide Christmas for one child in Monroe County. People can reach out to Terri Cox Blair via Facebook, by phone at (662) 315-4867 or via email at terricblair@gmail.com to participate.
Additionally, people can donate towards the effort if they're unable to contribute the full amount by mailing JA of Amory; P.O. Box 332; Amory, MS 38821 or through PayPal.com by searching @JAofAmory.
Diversicare in Amory is one of the many partners with the Golden Angel Tree, which will allow people to adopt senior citizens at the Thompson Square location of Chick-fil-A in Tupelo. Items in need have included socks, pajamas, books, snacks and hygiene products.
Items can be returned either gift wrapped or bagged with the name tags attached for nursing home employees to collect them. Monetary donations are also accepted.
The Care Center of Aberdeen, located at 505 Jackson St., is accepting items for its residents, such as body wash, lotion, toothpaste and socks. All items are due by Dec. 15, and people can arrange for dropping them off by calling (662) 369-6431 and asking for the activities department or Nicole Vasser.
Oaktree Manor in Amory is also accepting items for residents, such as pajamas, house shoes, candy and hygiene products, through Dec. 20. People can drop items off at the facility, located at 60139 Cotton Gin Port Rd.
River Place Nursing Center, located at 1126 Earl Frye Blvd. in Amory, accepts donations and volunteer efforts throughout the year. Items people can consider donating include throw blankets and shower items. People can stop by or call (662) 257-9919 to make donations.
The Monroe Journal will host its annual senior citizens adoption drive Dec. 5-9, which provides newspaper subscriptions for residents of local long-term care facilities. The $20 subscriptions will be available to sponsors that week by stopping by the office, located at 115 S Main St. in Amory or by calling (662) 256-5647 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.