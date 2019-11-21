With Christmas quickly approaching, more people are eager to give back to those in need. Angel Trees in Aberdeen and Amory and Operation Christmas Child’s continued local collections are ways to help a child’s holiday merrier.
As in years past, Aberdeen City Hall employees are facilitating an Angel Tree, and people can adopt now.
The deadline to adopt an angel is Dec. 13, and the deadline to turn in gifts back to City Hall is Dec. 18. Everything will be given to families Dec. 19.
“Our goal is to adopt 50 angels,” said city employee Barbara Vasser, who is helping coordinate. “They’re asking for bikes and clothes mainly. The little ones want toys, and we’re making sure everyone has clothes like jackets, tops, pants and shoes.”
People wishing to apply to have their children’s names included on the Angel Tree can go to the city clerk’s office at City Hall. Needed information for the application is the child’s name, age, gender and what grade their in at school. The parents need to provide their contact information and annual income. A photo ID of parents is also needed, and the deadline to apply is the first week of December.
People are asked to spend no less than $40 for Aberdeen’s Angel Tree. When returning gifts, they can be wrapped if the people choose.
Vasser asked anyone who cares to volunteer to help wrap presents or help with the giveaway to call 369-8588.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will host its annual Angel Tree beginning Nov. 21. Hospital officials accepted angels through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
“We’re starting with 50 angels and we usually get more,” said NMMC Gilmore-Amory Marketing Director Lorie Bryant. “In the past, we’ve had all ages from infant to teenagers. We’ll have a wide variety of angels.”
The suggested amount to spend for those participating in NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s Angel Tree is $100. Bryant said necessity items such as clothing are priorities on wish lists. Additional gifts include toys and small electronics.
People who want to adopt angels can select wish lists across from the registration desk in the front lobby of the hospital’s main entrance. Gifts will need to be wrapped and dropped off by Dec. 10.
Another way of giving back during the holiday season is through Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. People may fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to be sent to needy children throughout the world.
There are two collection sites in Monroe County, Amory First Baptist Church and Crosspointe Church in Nettleton, which people can drop off the shoeboxes.
First Baptist Church is located at 303 1st Ave, and the hours of operation will be Nov. 20 and 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Nov. 22 from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until noon, Nov. 24 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 until 11 a.m.
Crosspointe Church is located at 265 Metts Rd., and the hours of operation will be Nov. 20 from 6:30 until 7:30 a.m. and 4 until 6:30 p.m., Nov. 21 from 7 until 11 a.m. and 5:30 until 9:30 p.m., Nov. 22 from 1 until 9 p.m., Nov. 23 from 1 until 4 p.m., Nov. 24 from 1 until 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 6:30 until 9 a.m.