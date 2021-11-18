AMORY – Amory Animal Hospital veterinarians Dr. David and Patricia Hidalgo were among those mourning the loss of a former longtime staff member, 56-year-old Susan Darlene Howell. She lost her life to a Highway 25 motor vehicle accident Nov. 4, which also claimed the life of her mother, Mary Margaret Howell, 79.
For more than 20 years, Howell worked at Amory Animal Hospital, mainly at the front desk where she welcomed clients with a smile.
“She was a longtime valuable employee and friend. She treated clients well and always with a smiling face. Her sudden death was a tragic loss,” Patricia said.
Her obituary stated she made many lasting friendships with the staff through the years and helped many pets and owners through trying times. Susan was a passionate animal lover, who retired from her job a couple of years ago due to health issues.
Amory Humane Society Director Misty Tucker Daniels, who is a frequent visitor to Amory Animal Hospital, offered her tribute to Susan, saying she was always a smiling face behind the counter.
“She always made sure we got what we needed. She always was concerned about welfare and wellbeing of the animals,” she said.
Daniels said Howell contacted her any time the Hidalgos’ clinic received a call about an animal in need.
“She was missed when she retired from the clinic and will be missed by those who knew her,” Daniels said.