ABERDEEN – During its June 2 meeting, the board of aldermen heard a report from Matt Wood of Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC regarding an audit of the City of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Electric Department’s finances from the previous fiscal year.
The city’s net fund ratio, a percentage between available stable funding and the required amount of stable funding, is 28.32 percent.
“Any city that’s above 25 percent we consider a healthy city, meaning you have given yourself the opportunity to budget in a way without long-term consequences. You can make plans in the coming year without knowing you have to take out debt,” Wood said.
He estimated the city earned 6.13 percent on investments through its pension plan.
Wood said for the electric department, its net position increased $317,000. Operating revenues were $15.38 million, and expenses were down $77,000.
“Any year we can have an operating revenue increase of two percent and an expense decrease and match up is a good year,” he said.
The only internal control findings with both the city and electric department dealt with small bookkeeping items.
On a separate topic, Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington’s request for speed bumps to be installed on Woodland Heights and Fair Oaks Drive was approved due to residents of the area driving at excessive speeds.
City clerk Jackie Benson said Thayer Avenue is in need of speed bumps, but aldermen said they couldn’t be installed there because it’s a thoroughfare. City attorney Bob Faulks said he has noticed people driving four-wheelers and motorcycles in between speed bumps on Meadowlane Drive.
“Ultimately, this is a police department issue. We can’t put out enough speed bumps to stop this,” Stone said of people racing throughout the city.
In other business, engineer Dustin Dabbs updated aldermen about the ongoing installation of GE water meters. Several meters were missing antennas that communicate meter readings with the gateway network.
The board approved for him to install the meters and to negotiate with GE agreement about the payment reimbursement.
“In light of the situation that we have these meters non-functional, we’re four or five years into a six-year contract and they’ve never worked. We need them to work,” said Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone.
Aldermen approved a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant application for the continued development of a railspur. The city is asking for $486,143 through the application.
Its rail bed was laid during Jim Ballard’s administration as mayor, and $90,000 was awarded for engineering work during Cecil Belle’s second administration as mayor.
The board also approved for park and recreation director Michelle Stewart to move forward with the purchase of eight-foot fencing around the newly resurfaced basketball court at General Young Park, bleachers and artist fees to design a logo for the newly surfaced court. The total price is $7,143.
Stone asked if the gate to the fence will be locked, and it was decided locking and unlocking will be coordinated with the police department.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said Blue Bluff Campground reopened the previous day and expects the beach and picnic area to reopen later in June.