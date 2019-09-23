ABERDEEN – The very wish a couple of speakers at Aberdeen’s annual Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony vocalized in fact did happen last week – a sense of unity among the people.
As it took the tragedy of the terrorist attacks to bring people together 18 years ago, paying tribute to those lost in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania continues to attract dozens of citizens on the steps of City Hall.
“Remembrance is for the bad and the good so we’re here for the good today, to give our praises to God,” said organizer Barbara Vasser.
Members of the Aberdeen High School choir sang “Amazing Grace,” which prompted a statement regarding how much time has passed.
“These students have no direct knowledge, no direct memory of that attack, but they are here to honor our country and our community through song and through their service,” said AHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard.
Some speakers shared memories of that day when they heard the news.
“I do remember exactly where I was when that happened, and it shook us to our knees. You didn’t need Facebook or social media to tell us what had happened because we all got together and met out in front at the streets, campuses, where we were at to mourn together,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Pastor J.O. Barrentine honored first responders for their service and passionately reminded people to yield to emergency lights when driving down the road.
“When you think about things and think things are going right and somehow sometime between going to bed at night and rising up in the morning, Satan will creep in. Those people got up early, showered and went to the coffee shop and to the offices where they worked not knowing what lied ahead.
“9/11 brought us to our knees. The bombing of Pearl Harbor dropped us on our knees. We will never forget. We will always look up to God and tell him, ‘Lord, we will thank you for being our God. Thank you for this great country of ours, the United States of America,’” Barrentine said.