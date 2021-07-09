ABERDEEN – In trying to accommodate for a need for job seekers and employers alike, the City of Aberdeen will host a job fair July 13 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, located at 611 W. Commerce St.
“You want to come to be ready to impress the potential future employer. Get a good night’s sleep. Come in ready to talk about your highlights, have a resume available, have your ID card,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “I think it’s important for our city to give the citizens the best opportunity possible to get a job. To have local and area companies to come out to support this is a win-win for everybody.”
People should dress appropriately for an interview and bring any special certifications they may have.
As of last week, employers committed included Monroe Regional Hospital; The City of Aberdeen, which has openings for police officers and public works employees; Fountain Grill; Hometown Pizza; and Yokohama.
“We just want to get our people working until we have other facilities. We currently have two restaurants unable to open because they’re unable to hire employees – Hometown Pizza and the Outhouse. That’s just to name two. Our restaurants are having an issue in having enough staff to stay open the hours they planned to be open,” Scott said.
Yokohama, which employs several Aberdeen residents already, is seeking production operators and experienced quality personnel.
“Always remember that you are competing for a position with other qualified candidates – focus on your understanding of the importance of having good attendance, being present and on time. Engage with those conducting the interview…learn as much as possible from them about the company so that you can better present your personal strengths and qualifications for the job,” said Kathy Brown, Yokohama senior human resources manager.
Other local employers have been invited to attend, and any others interested in participating may call 369-8588.
Scott plans for the city to host a job fair every six months.
“We have shortages around this country because people have not been able to manufacture at their highest level. From eateries to manufacturers, everyone is looking for employees, and I think Aberdeen has a great source for the local businesses,” Scott said. “This opportunity is knocking at our door, so let’s open the door up and be ready to show your abilities with your mouth and be able to do a great day’s work.”
On a similar note, Scott gave an update on a way to accommodate a strong employee base in the city – truck drivers.
“We invite our truckers to park in the appropriate places in the city and we are in the process of preparing the Holley Performance parking lot for that location,” he said.
He didn’t have a timeline of when it will be available but expects to know more this month. Once complete, he said the former Holley Performance parking lot will off a secure place for trucks to park.