New homeowners have the opportunity to save on their 2020 property taxes by filing for homestead tax exemption, an application process beginning Jan. 2. It is open to anyone who owns and occupies property by Jan. 1, 2020 and claims it as their primary residence.
“There are monetary benefits. As far as the tax law goes, for regular exemptions, it gives a tax dollar amount of credit. For special exemptions, it’s based on assessed value times the millage to give that dollar credit,” said Monroe County Tax Assessor Mitzi Presley. “One of the main benefits is where other real property is assessed at 15 percent of true value, the first parcel of homestead is assessed at 10 percent of true value, and that’s a huge benefit.”
Special exemptions include anyone who will be 65 years old as of Jan. 1, anyone who is 100 percent Social Security disabled as of Jan. 1 and veterans who are 100 percent service-connected disabled, a category which is over and above the special exemption.
“We tried to notify everyone we had on as a veteran and anyone who has a veteran car tag. I think all of those people are aware of it. The veterans office does a good job of telling them about it too,” Presley said.
As far as the process for applying for homestead exemption, people must have a deed acknowledged by Dec. 31, 2019 and filed.
“You have to be living there by Jan. 1 and you have to have Social Security numbers of you and your spouse if applicable, vehicle tag numbers, and we request money information such as what you paid for the property, the amount of down payment, monthly payment, rate of interest and who you owe the money to,” Presley said. “If it’s a new home, we ask information in regards to the house like building components, square footage and who built it.”
The deadline to file for homestead tax exemption is April 1.
“It will be for the 2020 taxes, which go out in December of 2020 and are payable by Feb. 1, 2021,” Presley said. “It’s very important to new homeowners.”
Monroe County does a pre-application for homestead once a deed is filed if there’s a possibility for homestead exemption.
“If they mail that pre-application back in to us, we mail the application right after the first of the year so they have a reminder to do it and we follow up before the deadline,” Presley said.
For more information, call the Monroe County Tax Assessor’s Office at 369-2033.