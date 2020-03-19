From now until the April 24 deadline, nonprofit organizations and school groups from Aberdeen, Hamilton and Prairie are invited to apply for South Monroe County Community Fund grants.
“We’re looking for grants to improve the quality of life in the community. Last year, we did the ACT promotion with the [Aberdeen] school, and the school thinks it was very successful so they’re probably going to want to continue that, whether we fund it or somebody else funds it,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
People are asked to call the CREATE Foundation at 844-8989 to request SMCCF grant applications.
“”Normally, we like things that involve a big segment of the community or will improve the community in obvious ways,” Seymour said.
Several entities have benefited from previous SMCCF grants, including the Aberdeen School District’s art and JROTC programs, the Bukka White Blues Festival, Girl Scouts and Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s awards ceremony will be held June 4 at the Elkin Theatre.