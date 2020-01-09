The South Monroe County Community Fund (SMCCF) is currently taking applications for its 2019-2020 Teachers of Distinction, which highlights outstanding educators from the Aberdeen School District and Hamilton Attendance Center.
“We’re looking for teachers perceived to be excellent, and that will be up to the person nominating them,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
Three teachers from Aberdeen and three teachers from Hamilton will receive $500 and a trophy for being selected.
“After we receive the application, we’ll send the teacher a form to fill out. Nominees will be selected by an impartial committee in Tupelo at the CREATE Foundation,” Seymour said.
A nomination form is printed in this week’s edition of the Monroe Journal, and forms are also available at the schools of the Aberdeen School District and Hamilton Attendance Center.
The deadline to make a nomination is Feb. 27.
“To make a nomination, you can be a student, a fellow teacher, an administrator, a parent or anyone from the community. We want as much community involvement as we can get,” Seymour said.
Several teachers have been nominated throughout the years of SMCCF hosting the Teachers of Distinction Awards. After an educator receives an award, his or her nomination will be considered after five years.
This year’s Teachers of Distinction will be recognized in early May at the schools. Historically, the awards ceremony has been at the Elkin Theatre.
“We’ll have one at Aberdeen High School and one in Hamilton. We’re trying to get closer to the teachers this year,” Seymour said.