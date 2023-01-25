People ages 18 to 24 can receive an education in the certified nursing assistant field through Aberdeen-based Tenn-Tom Moving Youth. The program began in 2004 and offers programs in Monroe, Itawamba and Chickasaw counties.
Several graduates of the program have gone on to be registered nurses, EMTs and doctors following classes and mentorships.
“We’ve had such a tremendous success rate, and that’s why we continue to be funded,” said Ann Tackett, director of Tenn-Tom Moving Youth.
The program is funded through the Bower Foundation, and all expenses are paid.
“We have a $100 deposit returned to the students the day they pass the test,” Tackett said. “It’s a $3,000 investment on the Bower Foundation’s part. We partner with hospitals, we pay for background checks, state tests, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, watches, stethoscopes and supplies.”
Classes, taught by registered nurse Angie Minor, are held at flexible times throughout the week.
The next class is planned for next month, and the application deadline is Feb. 9.
For more information, call (662) 319-7183.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From now until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&