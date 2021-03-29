Nonprofits, first responders and school organizations are eligible to apply for this year’s round of South Monroe County Community Fund grants, beginning April 1 and extending through April 30.
“This year, so many people have gotten COVID fund, and I think that will probably make our grant requests fewer. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but there’s a lot of money floating around,” said SMCCF Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
For-profit businesses such as daycares are not eligible for funding.
Applications are available online at www.createfoundation.com/community-affiliates/monroe-county/south-monroe/.
They should be mailed back to South Monroe County Community Fund; P.O. Box 402; Aberdeen, MS 39730 by the April 30 deadline. For more information, call Seymour at 436-0620.
Winners will be announced this summer during the annual SMCCF grant awards ceremony. A date and location have not been set.