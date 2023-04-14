April 1st, 1884: The first F5 tornado on record for the state of Indiana occurred. It is only one of 4 in the history of the state. It destroyed 90% of the town of Oakville, but just led to 8 fatalities.
April 5th-6th, 1936: A major tornado outbreak produced at least 12 tornadoes across the Southeast U.S. It caused greater than 454 fatalities and greater than $15.9 million in damages. It led to 7 F3's, 2 F4's, and 1 F5 tornado. The F5 tornado hit Tupelo, MS leading to greater than 216 fatalities and up to $3 million in damages. Among the survivors were 1 year old Elvis Presley and his parents. A F4 tornado hit Gainesville, Georgia leading to greater than 200 fatalities and up to $12 1/2 million in damages. The 1936 Tupelo tornado is the 4th deadliest in U.S. history with the 1936 Gainesville tornado as the 5th deadliest in U.S. history. This outbreak is the only one on record in the United States to produce multiple tornadoes that each claimed more than 200 lives on consecutive days.
April 2nd, 1956: A major tornado outbreak occurred from the Great Plains up into Michigan and down into parts of the South. Beginning on April 2nd and lasting through April 3rd, this outbreak produced 47 confirmed tornadoes including 9 F3's, 5 F4's, and 1 F5. This outbreak led to 38 fatalities and $58 million in damages. A F4 tornado hit Newkirk, Oklahoma then Grenola-Toronto, Kansas. It led to 2 fatalities. A F3 tornado hit Nortonville, Kansas causing no fatalities. It did lead to $250,000 in damages. A F4 tornado hit Miami, Oklahoma, Baxter Springs, Kansas, and then Webb City, Missouri. It led to no fatalities, but up to $625,000 in damages. A F5 tornado hit Standale, Michigan and tracked up to 59 miles. It led to 17 fatalities. This is the last known F5 to hit Michigan on record.
April 2nd, 1957: The tornado outbreak sequence of 1957 occurred. Beginning on April 2nd and lasting through April 5th, this outbreak produced 73 confirmed tornadoes including 6 F3's and 2 F4's. One of the most documented tornadoes at this time was an F3 tornado that hit Dallas, Texas. It led to 10 fatalities and up to $2.5 million in damages. It is estimated to have had wind of at least 175mph. On April 4th, an F3 tornado hit Simpson, Smith, and Jasper Counties in MS while a F2 tornado hit Winston, Noxubee, and Lowndes Counties in MS.
April 3rd, 1964: A F5 tornado hit Wichita Falls, Texas leading to 7 fatalities.
April 1st, 1972: A tornado hit Mymensingh, Bangladesh leading to at least 200 fatalities.
April 5th, 1972: A F3 tornado hit Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. It led to 6 fatalities and up to $25.25 million in damages. It remains the deadliest tornado in history for the Pacific Northwest. It was also the first F3 to hit Oregon since 1894. This small outbreak produced 4 confirmed tornadoes.
April 3rd-4th, 1974: The 1974 Super Outbreak. This outbreak produced 148 confirmed tornadoes including 34 F3's, 23 F4's, and 7 F5's within 24 hours. It affected up to 13 states causing up to 319 fatalities and $4.58 billion in damages. It damaged approximately 900 square miles along a total combined path length of 2,600 miles. It was the first outbreak on record to produce over 100 tornadoes in less than 24 hours. At one point, there were 15 tornadoes occurring at the same time. During the outbreak, the entire state of Indiana was put under a tornado warning due to forecasters not able to keep up with the sheer amount of ongoing tornadoes. This is the first and only time this has happened. A F5 tornado hit Daisy Hill, Indiana leading to 6 fatalities and tracked up to 65 miles. A F5 tornado hit Xenia, Ohio leading to 36 fatalities and led up to $250 million in damages. Dr. Ted Fujita originally gave this tornado a rating of F6. This and the Lubbock, Texas tornado of 1970 are the only two given F6 ratings at first before being downgraded to F5 after Fujita himself deemed an F6 rating inconceivable. A F4 tornado hit Madison, Indiana leading to 11 fatalities. A F5 tornado hit Brandenburg, Kentucky causing 31 fatalities and $2.5 million in damages. This is the only F5 on record in the state of Kentucky. A F5 tornado hit Cincinnati and Sayler Park, Ohio causing 3 fatalities. A F4 tornado hit Louisville, Kentucky causing 3 fatalities. A F4 tornado hit Monticello, Indiana causing 18 fatalities and up to $250 million in damages. A F5 tornado hit Tanner, Alabama causing 28 fatalities. Tanner would be hit again by yet another F5 just 30 minutes later. A F4 tornado hit Jasper and Cullman, Alabama causing 3 fatalities. A F5 tornado (#2) hit Tanner, Alabama causing another 16 fatalities. A F5 tornado hit Guin, Alabama causing 28 fatalities. The late J.B. Elliot, who worked for NWS Birmingham at the time, surveyed the Guin damage. The Guin, Alabama tornado started in the southern portion of Monroe County, MS. A F3 tornado hit Huntsville, Alabama leading to 2 fatalities.
April 1st, 1977: A tornado hit Dhaka Division, Bangladesh leading to at least 328 fatalities with some reports of 500+ fatalities occurring.
April 4th-5th, 1977: A tornado outbreak affects the Southeast leading to 21 confirmed tornadoes including 4 F3's and 1 F5. It led to 24 fatalities. A F5 tornado hit the northern suburbs of Birmingham including Smithfield, Alabama. It led to 22 fatalities and $25 million in damages.
April 2nd, 1982: A major tornado outbreak occurred from April 2nd-3rd, 1982 resulting in 63 confirmed tornadoes including 11 F3's, 3 F4's, and 1 F5. Overall, this outbreak led to 30 fatalities and up to $390.5 million in damages. This outbreak led to the first ever PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch issuance. The F5 tornado hit Broken Bow, Oklahoma leading to $8 million in damages. Fortunately, no known fatalities were reported. A F4 tornado hit Paris, Texas causing 10 fatalities and a F3 tornado hit Ashdown, Arkansas leading to 1 fatality.
April 7th, 2006: A major tornado outbreak occurred from April 6th-8th, 2006 resulting in 73 confirmed tornadoes including 2 F3's. Overall, this outbreak led to 10 fatalities and up to $650 million in damages. A F3 tornado hit Greenbrier, Tennessee causing no fatalities thankfully. A F3 tornado hit Hendersonville, Tennessee causing 7 fatalities. This outbreak is notable because it is the first and only outbreak in recent time where SPC (Storm Prediction Center) went with a 60% tornado probability.
April 4th, 2011: A major severe weather outbreak occurred from April 4th-5th, 2011 resulting in 46 confirmed tornadoes. It led to 1 fatality and $2.8 billion in damages. This outbreak produced one of the most prolific damaging wind events on record with a total of 1,318 damaging wind reports.
April 9th, 1947: a tornado outbreak Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Around a total of 12 tornadoes were confirmed. The most damaging tornado was an F5 that hit Glazier, Oklahoma causing 181 fatalities. To date, it remains the deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history as well as the 6th deadliest in U.S. history. The supercell that produced this tornado traveled nearly 125 miles.
April 9th, 1953: This long tracked F3 tornado touched down and tracked near Champaign, Illinois. Any damage or fatalities due to this tornado are unknown.
April 10th, 1978: a strong tornado hit Odisha, East India leading to at least 150 fatalities.
April 10th, 1979: a tornado outbreak, which continued through April 12th, produced 60 confirmed tornadoes. This included 4 F3's and 2 F4's. This outbreak led to 58 fatalities and an unknown amount of damage. One of the F4 tornadoes hit Wichita Falls, Texas causing 42 fatalities and up to $400 million in damages. It led to over 1700 injuries. The most injuries ever recorded for an F4/EF4 tornado.
April 8th, 1998: a large tornado outbreak affected Midwest and Southeast states from April 6th through April 9th, 1998 producing 62 confirmed tornadoes. There were 2 F3's and 1 F5. It caused 41 fatalities and up to $344.645 million in damages. The F5 tornado hit Birmingham, Alabama. It led to 32 fatalities and up to $202.83 million in damages.
On this day in 1964 (April 11th), a strong tornado hit the districts of Magura and Narail in Bangladesh. It led to at least 500 fatalities.
On this day in 1965 (April 11th), The Palm Sunday Outbreak occurred from April 10th through 12th. This outbreak produced a total of 55 confirmed tornadoes including 6 F3's and 18 F4's. Areas affected by this outbreak were from the Midwest into the Deep South. A total of 266 fatalities occurred along with $1.217 billion in damages. During the height of this outbreak, there were four cases of twin tornadoes side-by-side. A F4 tornado hit Lakewood, Illinois leading to 6 fatalities and $1.5 million in damages. A F4 tornado hit Midway, Indiana leading to 31 fatalities. Two F4 tornadoes hit Devils Lake, Michigan leading to 44 fatalities and $32 million in damages. A F4 tornado hit Dunlap, Indiana leading to 36 fatalities. A F4 tornado hit Southern Marion, Indiana leading to 25 fatalities. A F4 tornado hit Strongsville, Ohio leading to 18 fatalities and $50 million in damages.
On this day in 1945 (April 12th), a strong tornado outbreak affected the Midwest U.S. leading to greater than 17 tornadoes including 5 F3's, 4 F4's, and 1 F5. This outbreak led to greater than 118 fatalities. A F4 hit Del City, Oklahoma leading to 8 fatalities. A F4 hit Muskogee, Oklahoma leading to 13 fatalities. A F5 hit Antlers, Oklahoma leading to 69 fatalities and up to $1.5 million in damages. Antlers, Oklahoma suffered a 40% population loss in the 1950 census due to this tornado. A F4 tornado hit Polk, Missouri leading to 4 fatalities. A F4 tornado hit Hagarville, Arkansas leading to 10 fatalities.
On this day in 1973 (April 12th), a strong tornado hit Baliakandi, Bangladesh leading to 200 fatalities.
On this day in 2020 (April 12th), a deadly tornado outbreak occurred across the Deep South. Starting on April 12th and going through April 13th, this outbreak produced 141 confirmed tornadoes including 13 EF3's and 3 EF4's. This outbreak led to 32 fatalities and up to $3 billion in damages. A EF3 tornado with estimated winds of 140mph hit Monroe, Louisiana. Even though no fatalities occurred, it caused $250 million in damages. A EF4 tornado with estimated winds of 170mph hit Hope, MS causing up to 4 fatalities and greater than $2.75 million in damages. A EF4 tornado with estimated winds of 190mph hit Bassfield, MS causing up to 8 fatalities and $73.4 million in damages. A EF3 tornado with estimated winds of 150mph hit Carson, MS causing no fatalities, but up to $34.05 million in damages. A EF3 tornado with estimated winds of 145mph hit Chattanooga, Tennessee causing up to 2 fatalities and greater than $250,000 in damages. A EF3 tornado with estimated winds of 160mph hit Clemson, South Carolina causing 1 fatality and $100 million in damages. A EF4 tornado with estimated winds of 175mph hit Estill, South Carolina causing 5 fatalities.
April 13th, 1993: At least 300 tornadoes touched down in the southern part of the Buenos Aires Province in Argentina. Known as the 1993 Super Outbreak, it produced many tornadoes of at least F3 intensity including one that hit the town of Henderson. A total of at least 7 fatalities occurred along with severe damage across the region.
April 13th, 2019: A significant tornado outbreak affected the Deep South region leading to 75 confirmed tornadoes including 2 EF3's. It led to 3 fatalities and up to $1.4 billion in damages. A EF3 tornado hit Franklin, Texas. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred. The 2nd EF3 tornado hit Alto, Texas with estimated winds of 160mph. This EF3 led to 2 fatalities and up to greater than $11.25 million in damages. Another strong tornado of EF2 intensity occurred in Hamilton, MS. It was noted from an analysis in the Monthly Weather Review by the American Meteorological Society that "this tornado produced forest devastation and electrical infrastructure damage up to at least EF4 intensity." It was also noted near the end of the report that this was "a violent tornado, potentially even EF5 intensity."
