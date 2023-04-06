April Severe Weather For The United States:
The 29-year average (1991 through 2020) for tornadoes in April is 212.
Most tornadoes in April: 773 in 2011 and 351 in 2020.
Fewest tornadoes in April: 53 in 1992.
Largest number of tornadoes in a single outbreak in April: 360 (April 25th through 28th 2011) with the 2nd largest single outbreak occurring April 12th, 2020 with 183.
Deadliest April Tornadoes: The April 20th, 1920 F4 Starkville-Cedarbluff-Aberdeen, MS tornado. It caused 88 fatalities (22 of which occurred in Aberdeen) and up to $2million in damages. This tornado went on to affect Bexar, Hackleburg, Phil Campbell, Spruce Pine, and Waco. All in Alabama. The April 27th, 2011 EF-5 Hackleburg-Phil Campbell-Tanner-Harvest, AL tornado. It caused 72 fatalities and up to $1.29 billion in damages. It had estimated winds of 210mph. The April 27th, 2011 EF-5 Smithville, MS tornado. It caused 23 fatalities and up to $14.4 million in damages. It had estimated winds of 205mph. The April 27th, 2011 EF-4 Tuscaloosa, AL tornado. It caused 64 fatalities and up to $2.4 billion in damages. It had estimated winds of 190mph.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a 5 tier Severe Weather risk category (1-Marginal, 2-Slight, 3-Enhanced, 4-Moderate, and 5-High)
Since 1982, there have been 40 High Risks issued in April for the United States with the last one being in 2017.
Since 2000, there have been 56 Moderate Risks issued in April for the United States with the last one being in 2022.
Since 2015, there have been 48 Enhanced Risks issued in April for the United States with the last one being in 2023.
April Severe Weather For MS:
Most tornadoes in April: 184 in 2022 and 162 in 2011.
For Mississippi, the state has seen 14 High Risks issued in April since 1982, 15 Moderate Risks issued in April since 1982, and 25 Enhanced Risks issued in April since 2015.
Since 1880 through 2020, Mississippi has seen 660 tornadoes in the month of April with 210 of those being EF3, 58 of those being EF4, and 7 of those being EF5.
The state averages just above 7 tornadoes in the month of April. The most tornadoes in April for the state is 47 in 2022 with the 2nd most occurring in 1976 at 21.
April Atlantic Activity:
Since 1851, the Atlantic has only recorded 5 tropical systems in the month of April. The most recent April Tropical Storm was Arlene in 2017. The strongest Atlantic tropical storm in April was Ana in 2003 with winds of 60mph.
April Weather For Tupelo:
Average Temperature is 74 degrees.
Warmest April Temperature: 93 (2006 and 1987). Records go back to 1930.
Coldest April Temperature: 23 (1973)
Coldest April High Temperature: 47 (2009)
Average April Rainfall: 5.55 inches.
Wettest April: 12.16 inches (1991)
Driest April: 0.46 inches (1986)
Average April Snowfall: 0.0 inches
Snowiest April: 0.4 inches (1987)
April Weather For Aberdeen:
Average April Temperature is 74.
Warmest April Temperature: 95 (1929)
Coldest April Temperature: 26 (1923)
Coldest April High Temperature: 42 (1910)
Average April Rainfall: 4.80 inches
Wettest April: 12.90 inches (1920)
Driest April: 0.62 inches (1976)
Average April Snowfall: 0.0 inches
Snowiest April: 0.07 inches (1987)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.