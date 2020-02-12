ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District will recognize Mississippi Arbor Day Feb. 14 at the Monroe County Agriculture Complex, and residents can take advantage of free tree seedlings.
Each year, the agency offers the trees to Monroe County landowners, and this year’s event begins at 8 a.m. Seedlings will be given away until they are gone.
This year’s trees will be sawtooth oak; red maple; American plum; white crape myrtle; pawpaw, also known as banana tree; and nuttall oak. Only five trees will be given to each resident.
Trees are limited, so people are recommended to arrive early. No trees will be given out before 8 a.m., and people cannot pick up trees for anyone else.
Additionally, there will be wildflower seeds for sale at $1 per pack. Varieties will be catchfly, sensation cosmos, roadside mix, annual wildflower mix, Siberian wallflower and candy tuft. There is no limit as to how many packets of wildflowers someone wishes to purchase.
The state recognizes its own Arbor Day the second Friday of February each year, and Mississippi Tree Planting Week is the following week. The national observance of Arbor Day is April 24.
The Monroe County Agriculture Complex is located at 517 Hwy. 145 N. For more information, call 369-0044 ext. 3.