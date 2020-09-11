AMORY – Amory first responders were honored Sept. 2 in the first of many appreciations by a local business ahead of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Representing Cash Express in Nettleton, Christin Locastro delivered cupcakes and cards to members of the Amory police and fire departments and MedStat.
Garry McNabb, who operates Cash Express, LLC, which also has a location in Tupelo, doesn’t want to forget the monumental role played by first responders in the attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001.
The one memory he wants to perpetuate is of the heroism and selflessness demonstrated by the first responders who went about their duties despite the monumental task that day brought without concern for their own safety.
In a letter to the editor in this week’s Monroe Journal, McNabb said the term first responder became a commonly used title after 9/11 for professionals involved in law enforcement and emergency services.
“9/11 gave us appreciation for first responders. No matter how you paint it, there will always be issues that first responders have to address,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen added his appreciation for the McNabb’s kind gesture.
“We’re thankful for the appreciation and support of community-minded people,” he said.