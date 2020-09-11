Cash Express LLC of Nettleton provided snacks and thank you cards last week to local responders ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary. Pictured, from left, are T.J. Harmon, Christin Locastro of Cash Express, Jake Hall, Morgan Strain, Nick Weaver, Clint Campbell, Lee Wright, Zack McGonagill, Ronnie Bowen, John Kingsley, Gail Peters and Anna Foster.