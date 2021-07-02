Across Northeast Mississippi, communities are setting up fireworks displays, warming up their grills, tuning their instruments and breaking out the lawn chairs for a return of Fourth of July festivities.
Fulton
Grab a lawn chair and the mosquito spray, because Fulton’s annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks, and Fun Festival is returning to its previous food, fellowship, and fun tonight.
Set for tonight, July 1, at 4 p.m. in The Grove on the Itawamba Community College campus, the annual event will have plenty of “fun” activities preceding the fireworks display. Several vendors are scheduled to be on-hand with games, inflatables, and activities. One hot air balloon will be on-site for pictures only.
If it’s the food you’re looking for, look no more. Food trucks will be in the grove. Do-Right BBQ, Snowie, and the Pilot Club just to name a few. Attendees can enjoy their favorite snow cone and listen to live music.
Smithville
Smithville’s Sparks in the Park will kick off the festivities, July 3, beginning at 4 p.m. It will feature vendors, live music and fireworks at Memorial Park.
“We’ll have food vendors with barbecue, nachos, hamburgers and hotdogs. We’ll also have arts and crafts vendors offering handmade jewelry, wood crafts and baked goods,” said Kim Johnson, Smithville town clerk and events committee chairperson.
Andrew Fox will kick off the live music at 4:15 p.m., followed by Silas Sloan at 6 p.m. and Plato’s Porch at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will start close to 9 p.m.
“Bring lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy the afternoon with us,” Johnson said.
Amory
Over in Amory, this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display will be one for the cooks.
Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department have joined forces to plan a night of music, tailgating and, of course, a fireworks show for the community.
All are invited to bring their grills and best recipes to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will take place at the shooting range behind Tombigbee Pawn and Gun.
“Everyone can come out and tailgate with us at Piggly Wiggly starting at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. at the gun range. If everyone will look toward the bridge at that time, they’ll be able to see them,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Music will be provided by DJs Lisa and Tommy Burt of Amory. This is an alcohol-free event.
Nettleton
Nettleton’s celebration will be held July 4 at Roy Black Park, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event’s theme, Dancing in the Park, will feature music by DJ Yates, followed by fireworks at dark.
Concessions will be sold by the Nettleton Main Street Association, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their dancing shoes.
Pontotoc
Pontotoc’s annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street will be held Saturday morning, July 3, at 10 a.m. and the fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will be held Sunday night, July 4, beginning at 9 p.m., officials said.
Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director Beth Waldo said that kids and adults are welcome to participate in the parade which will begin at the Pontotoc Jr. High School parking lot and move south down Main Street, circle the Pontotoc Court Square and return back up Main to the parking lot.
“Everyone’s welcome,” Waldo said. “Decorate yourself, the kids, grandkids, a bicycle, golf cart, four-wheelers or scooter and come enjoy the fun.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reminds residents that Main Street in Pontotoc will be closed to traffic until the parade is completed.
“Everybody just remember there’s going to be lots of kids, so parade participants need to be extra careful, drive their parade vehicle slowly and chaperone their kids,” Tutor said. “The parade lasts about an hour.”
Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr said that the July 4 fireworks show at Howard Stafford Park will begin promptly at 9 p.m.
“We’re inviting food vendors to register and set up out there around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon,” Farr said. “At 7 p.m. live music will feature Karly Clayton Spires of Pontotoc.”