A major tornado outbreak is expected Friday across Mississippi with greatest risk for strong tornadoes (EF2+) from southeast Arkansas into Tupelo. Other cities in this strong tornado risk zone include Amory, Aberdeen, Nettleton, Okolona and down to Starkville.
Primary threats are widespread damaging winds to 90 mph, strong tornadoes and golf ball-size hail (possibly larger).
The storm timing is 4 p.m. through 1 a.m. Saturday, and the best timing for severe storms is 7 p.m. to midnight.
Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches (locally 4+) could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
