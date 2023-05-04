AMORY – Local cemeteries were not spared damage through March 24’s EF-3 tornado, but a volunteer effort has assisted in cleanup. However, more help is needed for the ongoing recovery effort.
“All the trees were blown down, and 90 percent of the headstones were knocked over at the Amory Historical Cemetery. The flagpoles were also brought down,” said Robert Dykes with the J.A. Mayfield Masonic Lodge, referring to flagpoles commemorating veterans.
As it did following 2011’s Smithville tornado, Aberdeen-based Eutaw Construction provided volunteer service to repair damage. Company vice president of operations Chip Hussey was glad to help in Amory after being contacted by Steven Reeves.
“We have employees that live in Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville. These communities are important to us,” he said.
Hussey said 10 employees from Eutaw, who were under the direction of supervisor Luke Lewis, brought four trackhoes and straps to gather up debris from downed trees and reset headstones into place at the historic cemetery.
Retired Amory alderman Tony Poss, who once represented that part of town, often walked through the cemeteries. He also credited other volunteers who worked with the crew from Eutaw, including a team headed by Tom Luker and Randy Schrock from Egypt’s Mennonite community, Chuck Moffett, Bill McDaniel, Reeves and another crew headed up by Scott Hurley.
Diane Pickle joined in offering appreciation for all the volunteer help that benefited Haughton Memorial Cemetery, which is owned by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Looking ahead, there will be continued needs for the cemeteries.
Masonic Cemetery representative Marty Huffman said funds will be raised to remove remaining pine trees to provide space for expansion. For more information in how to support the effort, call (662) 871-7668.
The Amory Historical Cemetery lost the monument of marble columns to the storm, and plans to replace it are in the works. For more information on how to assist the historical cemetery, contact treasurer Laura Brennan at (770) 294-4171.
“We’ll take any help anyone wants to give,” Dykes said.
