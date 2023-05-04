mcj-2023-04-26-news-cemetery-cleanup

Volunteers from Friend of God Recovery Center place artificial flowers they picked up from Amory cemeteries in garbage cans days following the tornado.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Local cemeteries were not spared damage through March 24’s EF-3 tornado, but a volunteer effort has assisted in cleanup. However, more help is needed for the ongoing recovery effort.

