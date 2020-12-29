Earlier this year, a number of individuals and members of the business community from throughout Monroe County collaborated to provide for an armored vehicle for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It was previously used by the U.S. Marine Corps, and the MCSO acquired it through a program, thanks to local donations.
Donors who made it possible were Robert Tomey; Larry Clark; Ken’s Auto; Lisa Jewelry; Tronox; Lee’s Precast; Evans Plumbing; Meadowood Baptist Church; Alsup’s Heating and Air; Bob Forbus State Farm; First Baptist Church Amory; Coxey Rentals; E.E. Pickle Funeral Home; Aberdeen and Amory’s Renasant Bank branches; Amory Marine; Sherwin Williams in Amory; R&B Towing in Aberdeen; Precision Communication in Amory; First United Methodist Church in Amory; Friends to Elect Chris Brown; Helton Family Dental Care; Mickey and Sheila Miller; and 1st American National Bank in Amory.
“Sometimes when the community comes together to give, they never get to see the result of their giving, but that is definitely not the case with this armored vehicle and it is going to be seen around even more in 2021,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
The armored vehicle is consider an asset to the Office of Mississippi Homeland Security, being listed as a north end resource. It can be used as a search and rescue vehicle, community service, standoffs and SWAT operations.
“It has already been used at some of the schools to help bridge the relationship between our children and law enforcement,” Crook said.
In addition to the donors who made the purchase possible, Monroe County Work Center volunteers and students at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center helped with its finished details, including paint and side steps.
Crook expressed appreciation for continued support for his department.
“We are so grateful for those who continue to look to help Monroe County Sheriff’s Department get in the best possible position it can to protect and serve the citizens of our county,” He said. “We were also blessed by some members of the Hamilton and Egypt communities recently with new reflective vests to help protect our men and women while out working traffic.”