The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 enacted by Congress in March is channeling funds to local municipalities and the county government for a variety of needs as America continues to cope with the effects of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
From what information that has been shared thus far, half of the funding has been received by county municipalities while the other half is yet to come. Guidelines on how the money may be spent are still in the process of trickling down from state and federal governments, which is putting a hold on using any of the funds yet.
Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott said the city is receiving $639,812.06.
“We have consulting engineers reviewing all of our systems to identify needs for replacement or upgrade. Our priorities are all underground infrastructure. We have five to 10 places that have been in line for a while,” he said.
Scott is heading up a task force to formulate a long-range plan branded as Aberdeen Vision 2030 to address the city’s needs for growth and development.
“We’re following three tracks. We’re pursuing economic development with the chamber of commerce, meeting with consultants to promote the Main Street merchants’ association and updating mapping with the Mississippi Development Authority,” he said. “We’re doing it holistically. You need to know what you have to be able to move forward,” he said.
Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan said the city is at the point of waiting on more guidelines.
“There has not been an official decision on expenditure of the money as the state and federal government have not finalized all plans and regulations for the funding. There are all sorts of rules and regulations regarding what you can and cannot do with the funds,” she said.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham said the city has already received a payment of $235,000 with an equal amount expected in addition to that.
“We haven’t spent any of the money yet, since we’re applying for a grant to provide our 25 percent match for a $2 million drainage project. We also have a water project planned at around $1.5 million,” she said.
The drainage project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while the water project is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.
“Our guidelines for having to provide matches to certain grant monies are primarily determined by Nettleton’s median income,” she said.
The Town of Smithville has received half of its $180,000 allotment in ARPA funds and expects to get the remaining half sometime next year, according to town clerk Kim Johnson.
“No decision has been made on spending yet. We have another year or two to decide,” she said.
Johnson knows at this point that water and wastewater projects are on the waiting list for funding.
Hatley Town Clerk Amber Rowland said the town has received some funds but was not prepared to release a figure.
“Our stipulations were that the funding has to be used for rural broadband, streets or water. We’ll be using it for water projects and we have two years to do it,” she said.
The Village of Gattmann is still awaiting its ARPA funds, according to village manager Max Dove.
“We’re holding off on getting any plans together until we find out what we get,” he said.